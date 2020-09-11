Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $51,640.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.29 or 0.05084699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00036746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052570 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.