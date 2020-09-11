DecentBet (DBET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $345.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $357,693.15 and approximately $345.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

