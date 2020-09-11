Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.00. 170,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,963. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

