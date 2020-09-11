Delphy Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $632,413.65 and $818.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

