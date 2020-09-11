Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $7.32 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Dero has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $530,007.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,003,028 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

