DeVault Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DeVault has a total market cap of $151,913.30 and $2,428.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 325,605,515 coins and its circulating supply is 283,117,559 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.