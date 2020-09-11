DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $5.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after buying an additional 4,795,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,879,000.

DRH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 143,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

