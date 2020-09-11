Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0451

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.87 or 0.05128176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052369 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

