Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Shares Down 0.7%

Dimeco Inc (OTCMKTS:DIMC) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dimeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts.

