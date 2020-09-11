DMarket (DMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $276,972.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $276,972.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00227716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01604916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00181837 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

