Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives $82.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

