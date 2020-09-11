Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.87. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $388.97. 683,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,845. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $370.63. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $424.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.