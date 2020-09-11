Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management trimmed its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Dorchester Minerals worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 934.9% during the 1st quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 35,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $366.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

