DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $235,351.27 and approximately $2,153.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

