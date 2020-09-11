Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $875,790,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,123,811 shares of company stock valued at $904,747,032. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.