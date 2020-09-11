EchoLink Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $925,923.01 and approximately $115,142.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

