Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.69.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. 828,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ecolab by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.