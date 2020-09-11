EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in August

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDRVF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. EDP Renovaveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Santander cut EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renovaveis has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

