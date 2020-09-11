Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 826.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,234. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Insiders sold 384,628 shares of company stock worth $28,137,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

