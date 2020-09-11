Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Reaches $43.21 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00024195 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00227716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01604916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00181837 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

