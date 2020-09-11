Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,884,000 after purchasing an additional 225,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

