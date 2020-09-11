ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 1,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

