Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.33.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.60. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.11.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

