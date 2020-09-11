EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Short Interest Update

EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 2,019,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPEGQ stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. EP Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

