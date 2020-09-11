EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Short Interest Update

EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 2,019,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EPEGQ stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. EP Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
EP Energy Company Profile
