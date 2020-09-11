Espers (ESP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Espers has a market capitalization of $718,741.17 and $34.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,386.87 or 1.00046556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.01638669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00138496 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

