Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 496,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.