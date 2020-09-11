Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Holdings Trimmed by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 5.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $76,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,731,712.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,682. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

