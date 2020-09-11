Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 106.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,283,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 83,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

