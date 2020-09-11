EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $121,320.03 and $696,040.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00070572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00303596 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044350 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000447 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009291 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

