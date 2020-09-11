Everipedia Price Hits $0.0019 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $18.16 million and $755,597.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00120192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00242306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01602454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00195915 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,178,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,686,442 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

