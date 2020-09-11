Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 132,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,664. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,006 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

