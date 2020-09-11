Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 184.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 34,357,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,354,381. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

