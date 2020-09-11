Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

FB traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,776,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,525. The firm has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

