Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,776,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

