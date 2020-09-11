Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.79. 1,205,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,008. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average of $246.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

