Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. AJO LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,446. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

