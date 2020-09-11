Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,101,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 89.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 7,142,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,894 shares of company stock worth $4,953,739. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

