Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

