Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 123.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,618,000 after buying an additional 470,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 5,340,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,485. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.