Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.16.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,312. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

