Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 3,207,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,479. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

