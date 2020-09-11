Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

