Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. 834,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $219.70 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

