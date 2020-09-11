Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

