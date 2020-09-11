Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566,920. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of -268.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.