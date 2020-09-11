FantasyGold Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $40,336.92 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00243000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01603817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00195913 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

