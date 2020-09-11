Fantom Price Tops $0.0316 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and $10.03 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,119,481,163 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

