FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Trading Down 2%

Shares of FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.67 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 331,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.32.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

