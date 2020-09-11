Feellike Market Cap Hits $15,278.94 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Feellike has a market cap of $15,278.94 and approximately $52.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.01605909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00179484 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

