Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $437.29 and last traded at $434.35. Approximately 81,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 70,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.32 and a 200-day moving average of $370.87.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.